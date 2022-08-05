Queer Eye's Fab Five Tease What's to Come in Season 7

Queer Eye's next stop is none other than New Orleans.
There, the Fab Five—a.k.a. Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—will continue to do what they do best by transforming the lives of those who deserve it the most.
That's not all, though. As the cast revealed during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on August 5, season seven of the Netflix series is set to be extra special.
"We've had the most dramatic transformations we've ever had," Jonathan teased. "I did my biggest haircut ever. Like, the most length of off of anybody."
The hair expert also did a bleach and tone for the first time on the show, but rest assured, Bobby said the look won't resemble his own blonde 'do from season one (which Jonathan made sure to note he did not style).
Big changes are also in store for Tan, who welcomed a son, Ismail France, via surrogate in July 2021 with his husband Rob.
"Adjusting to fatherhood being on the show has been interesting," the first-time dad said. "You know what the funny thing is, it has changed me on the show. You may not believe it, but it has made me a lot more emotional. I think I emote more on the show now that I'm a father."
Tan's co-stars agreed, admitting that they'd never seen him cry so much.
Even more tears could be on the way—however, they'd be the happy kind. Queer Eye is nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program at the 2022 Emmys, and should the show win like it has the past four years, it'd break the tie currently held with Shark Tank and become the show with the most wins in the category ever.
"What do we want" Jonathan yelled. "We want the title!"
Hear more from the Fab Five in the above Daily Pop interview.
Stay tuned for Queer Eye season seven, and in the meantime, stream past seasons on Netflix.