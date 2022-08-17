How Gentefied's Julissa Calderón Manifested Her Dreams and Found Self-Care in Journaling

Watch : Julissa Calderon Won't "Sell Out" For a Career: Ones To Watch

Julissa Calderón's rise to fame was always written in the stars.

Deep down, the Gentefied actress knew she was destined to be in the spotlight, and after years of writing it down in her journal, it's become a reality.

In an interview with E! News, Julissa, 33, opened up about the power of journaling, how it allows her to see the dreams she's manifested and the many ways it acts as a form of therapy.

"The first half of this year was very slow for me and I was wondering why things were not moving," she explained. "These past three and a half weeks, I've been ripping and running. And I have the energy for it because the first half of the year I was able to relax. I was able to look at all of the beautiful things that I've done and, most importantly, I was able to self-help."

"Now," Julissa affirmed, "I'm ready to go."