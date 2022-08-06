What to Expect From FBoy Island Season 3—and Who Might Return

Watch : FBoy Island, All Star Shore Drink & Below Deck Hangover

Are you prepared for F-World?

If FBoy Island creator Elan Gale has his way, that is exactly what is in store for the HBO Max reality dating series, which ended its second season in shocking fashion on Aug. 4. While the show has yet to officially be renewed for a third season, Gale exclusively told E! News he envisions a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style future for the franchise.

"I would love nothing more than to continue expanding the FPerson Universe," Gale said. "And I sincerely hope that happens."

And if it does, the executive producer promised the return of more familiar faces. (After all, season two brought back Casey Johnson and Peter Park, as well as villain Garrett Morosky.)

"I love FBoys, FGirls, FPeople and I want to keep bringing back all of the fan-favorites because I think we can tell 10-year stories," Gale explained. "We want to use the Marvel philosophy."