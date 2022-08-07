Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : KJ Apa Is UNRECOGNIZABLE After Ditching Riverdale Red Hair

Grab a razor because there is officially a new trendy hairstyle in Hollywood: The buzzcut.

Not one, not two, but three celebrities revealed they had shaved their heads this week, including Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams⁠—a girl now has no hair!⁠—and Doja Cat, who also shaved off her eyebrows on Instagram Live. Plus, K.J. Apa ditched his signature Riverdale red hair in favor of a close-cropped brunette look.

But they weren't the only stars to switch up their 'dos: Halle Berry and Karol G both debuted bright new hues, with the Oscar winner opting for purple locks while the latter said goodbye to her blue era by unveiling a fiery red color. And, finally, our Gen-Z friends might want to take a deep breath because Euphoria fan-favorite Sydney Sweeney took a controversial millennial hairstyle for a test-drive.