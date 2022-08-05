Jessica Simpson’s Daisy Dukes Deserve to Be a Public Affair

Jessica Simpson flaunted her legs in a pair of jean shorts that channeled her character Daisy from The Dukes of Hazzard. See her buzz-worthy denim look.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 05, 2022 2:36 AMTags
Jessica SimpsonCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson's Bikini-Ready in 2005: Live From E! Rewind

We're a long way from Hazzard County, but Jessica Simpson's latest IG post proves these boots are still made for walkin'.

The 42-year-old actress showed off her toned legs in an Aug. 4 Instagram post while also channeling her character Daisy Duke from the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard.

In the snap, Jessica sports jean shorts (that Daisy would certainty approve of) paired with a camouflage shirt, a black crossbody bag, boots and oversized sunglasses.

Fans in the comment section were sure to gush over Jessica's look. One user wrote, "You look sooo good!!" Another user added, "Legs!!" paired with a fire emoji.

As she shared in her caption, her outfit was for a trip to go "Thriftin'!"

"Wish me luck!" she wrote. "Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home."

Perhaps Jessica picked up some more iconic nostalgic pieces? After all, it's not the first time the "With You" singer has rocked a blast from the past.

photos
Jessica Simpson Through the Years

Back in May, Jessica took to Instagram with a snap of herself in a chic pencil skirt—but not just any pencil skirt. The garment was nearly 19 years old and worn by Jessica during an appearance on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn back in the early aughts.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had “Painful” Stomach Tightening Procedure

2

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

3

See Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashians’ Daughters Reunite in BFFs Pic

"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn," she wrote at the time, adding the hashtag #HOARDER.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Some piece are just too irresistible to let go.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had “Painful” Stomach Tightening Procedure

2

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

3

See Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashians’ Daughters Reunite in BFFs Pic

4

Raise a Glass to the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

5

Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" While on iCarly