Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share a "Magical" Moment With Their Twins at Butterfly Exhibit

Another day, another family outing for Nick Cannon.
Just days after renting out a water park for 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the All That alum reunited with Abby de la Rosa and their two kids, 13-month-old Zion and Zillion, for a visit to the South Coast Botanical Gardens in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
On Aug. 4, Abby shared a video montage of the group exploring the gardens' new butterfly exhibit, writing on Instagram, "If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!!"
"Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies," she shared, calling the encounter "one I'll remember forever."
In the video, Nick holds his sons in his arms as butterflies surround them. A smiling Abby—who is currently expecting another baby—is then seen seated next to the trio.
Nick reshared a Boomerang of the sweet moment on his Instagram Stories, with Abby writing in the caption that she and the former talk show host "literally started" singing the Reading Rainbow theme song as soon as they had walked into the exhibit.
The family's trip to the botanical gardens come more than a month after Nick welcomed his eighth child. Named Legendary Love, the baby boy—who he shares with model Bre Tiesi—arrived on June 28 and weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.
When recently asked how she felt about Nick's large brood, Abby said she's thrilled that her kids with the Drumline actor have so many siblings. "I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY! I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins!!" she explained during an Instagram Q&A. "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is cool to me."