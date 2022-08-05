Cara Delevingne Is Ready to Teach You About Sex With New Series

Watch : Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion

Cara Delevingne wants to talk about sex, baby.

The model-turned-actress is on a personal quest to educate herself about the wonders of sexuality in Hulu's upcoming docu-series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.

"On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature," the streamer announced, "In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human."

In recent years, Delevingne has become more open about her own journey of sexuality.

"I never really came out," she told British Vogue in July. "It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was So, for me, it was just being like love is love and we should be able to love who we want."