Breaking Down Love Island USA Star Katherine "Kat" Gibson’s Mukbang Videos

This Islander has one delicious job.
Love Island USA's new arrival Katherine "Kat" Gibson had her date Isaiah Campbell stumped when she revealed what it is exactly that she does for a living (you know, besides look for love on a reality TV show).
"I don't know if you know what a Mukbang is?" she asked during their one-on-one dinner, as seen in the Aug. 3 episode now streaming on Peacock.
When Isaiah said no, she explained how she eats large amounts of food on camera. Specifically, the Love Island USA app describes Katherine's role as a Mukbanger as eating for an audience as part of a social media trend popularized in South Korea.
"OK, well, you eat healthy, and I eat like copious amounts of unhealthy food," she said. "Like, very large table-worths, and then I film it."
Kat went on to describe the wide appeal, noting, "It's essentially for people who eat alone, so they feel like a comfort of watching the video, and they feel like they're eating with someone."
The revelation about her career left some Love Island viewers hungry for more information about her line of work. As it turns out, the influencer has more than 530,000 followers on her YouTube channel, with her latest eating video—titled "SEAFOOD BOIL MUKBANG!"—racking up over 50,000 views.
The video, uploaded in March, shows her diving into a meal from The Boiling Crab, which includes white rice, fried calamari, Cajun fries, crab, corn, potatoes and eggs.
"I'm back with another seafood boil!" she wrote in its description. "I know you guys enjoyed my previous seafood boils, so what's the harm in doing another? Plus, it tasted like heaven... Hope you enjoy! XOXO."
Her Instagram page also features a sampling of food-focused content, including a shot of her digging into an In-N-Out burger in May with the caption, "doing what i do best."
In addition to her Mukbang-inspired content, she also has an OnlyFans account, where she teases in her bio, "wel-come-back to my OF! how'd you find my secret hideaway?"
