Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Claim of Unsanitary Protocols at Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is beating out criticism over how she runs Kylie Cosmetics.

On Aug. 4, the beauty mogul was quick to respond to a claim made by Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist, for purportedly not following "proper sanitation protocols" during a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics laboratory.

Kylie recently posted photos of herself wearing a white lab coat while overseeing some of the "new magic" in the works for her makeup line in Milan, Italy. That's when Kevin called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for not having protective gear on and accused her of "gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics."

"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES," he wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols."