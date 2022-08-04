Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian Agree Their Daughters are BFFs “Forever and Ever” in Sweet Seaside Pic

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian Kousins are sailing through life together.

On Aug. 4, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable image of the next generation of the Kardashian family enjoying a day out at sea together.

In the snapshot, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, can be seen looking over the railing of a boat along with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kim's daughter Chicago West, 4. The trio can all be seen peering out into the crystal-clear blue water below.

"BFFAE," Kim captioned the image, "Best friends forever and ever."

And it sounds like Khloe and Rob are very much on board with their children being life-long friends.

In a rare Instagram comment, Rob showed his support for the idea by sharing a hug emoji, a smile emoji with little hearts surrounding it and a blue heart emoji. Khloe kept her seal of approval short and sweet by commenting six white heart emojis.