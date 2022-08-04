Why Joey King Has No Regrets Over The Kissing Booth

Watch : Joey King & Bad Bunny GUSH Over Brad Pitt at Bullet Train Premiere

Joey King isn't here for any The Kissing Booth slander.

It's been a few years since the first installment of the Netflix trilogy aired, but the 23-year-old actress wants you to know she still holds the films close to her heart.

"I couldn't be prouder of those movies," Joey told The Independent in an Aug. 3 interview promoting her new action film Bullet Train. "I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy," she said, explaining that despite the negative reviews from critics, she will "never regret those movies."

Joey added, "I love them so much no matter what anyone says."

The Kissing Booth starred Joey and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, who played her love interest in the films. The franchise based on Beth Reekles' books follows Elle Evans, played by Joey, after she finds herself beginning a romance with her long-time crush—who is also her best friend's brother—when she decides to run a kissing booth at her school's carnival.