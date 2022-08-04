Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year: Save Up to 70% on Draper James RSVP, LC Lauren Conrad & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's that time that time again when many stores are holding big clearance sales to make room for all the new things coming in for the next season. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or just can't resist a good deal, we've got a huge sale you don't want to miss.
Kohl's is holding their biggest clearance event of the year where thousands of items are on sale for up to 70% off. There are great deals on kids' and baby clothing, men's fashion, women's fashion, and home, you're sure to find something you love at a price that's budget-friendly. Shopper-fave brands like Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP, LC Lauren Conrad and Simply Vera Vera Wang are included in the sale. Plus, the discounts are so good, prices start as low as $2. If you're a Kohl's Rewards Member, you can even take an additional 20% off.
Be sure to check out the Kohl's huge clearance sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
LC Lauren Conrad Cedar Women's Knotted Slide Sandals
A chic pair of slides for just $12? Adding to cart now. These slides from LC Lauren Conrad are currently available in white and black, and we love how they go with pretty much everything.
Nike Air Max SC Women's Running Shoes
The Kohl's clearance sale has a ton of great deals on Nike shoes for men and women. You can snag this top-rated style for $60.
Draper James RSVP Button Front Bodysuit
This super cute gingham bodysuit by Draper James RSVP is versatile and can be worn with skirts, pants or shorts. You can choose between blue or green, and it's on sale for $32.
Croft & Barrow Easy-Care Pique Polo
You can't go wrong with a simple polo, especially when it's on sale for $8. The Easy-Care Pique Polo from Croft & Barrow is beloved by Kohl's shoppers, it has over 2,000 five-star reviews. There are 18 colors to choose from and sizes range from S to XXL.
LC Lauren Conrad Corset Body Midi Dress
This lovely corset midi dress by LC Lauren Conrad is just the kind of thing you can sport at your next summer soiree. It's originally $68, but you can get it on sale today for $31.
Tek Gear Essential High-Waisted Capri Leggings
If you want a pair of leggings you can use for exercise or lounging around, you may want to add these to your cart. They're originally $30 but on sale for $9. They also have hundreds of perfect reviews with many loving how comfortable they are.
LC Lauren Conrad Knitted Sweater
Sweater weather will be here before you know it, so it doesn't hurt to get a head start on your fall wardrobe with this cute knitted sweater by LC Lauren Conrad. It's originally $50, but you can get it today for $17.
Koolaburra by UGG Koolawash Comforter Set with Shams
Upgrade your beddings with this luxe comforter set with shams from Koolaburra by UGG. A full/queen size typically costs $120, but it's on sale today for $60.
Sonoma Goods For Life Rope Storage Bin
If you need something to store blankets and more, consider these cute rope storage bins. They're originally $23 but on sale today for $10.
Disney's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw
Got a little Disney fan in your life? You'll want to snag this super plush oversized throw featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse. There are blankets featuring Minnie and the Disney Princesses as well. They're all on sale for $13.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out the Sam Edelman Flash Sale where these top-selling sandals are 50% off.