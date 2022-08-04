Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales First Look Teases Shirtless Men and Sinister Plots

Kumail Nanjiani transforms into Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee in Hulu's latest true crime drama. See the first photos!

This true crime transformation will make your jaw drop.

We're referring to Kumail Nanjiani's new look for Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales. In the first look images, released Aug. 4, Nanjiani has big '80s energy, rocking oversized suits and aviator lenses. Yet, underneath all that striking fashion is a far more sinister story. The new true crime drama "tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Nanjiani)," Hulu teased, "an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process."

Nanjiani isn't the only Welcome to Chippendales star to undergo an impressive transformation. Murray Bartlettwho plays Steve's nemesis Nick De Noia, is seen wearing a wig with a middle part and an all-black ensemble that shows off his chest.

Welcome to Chippendales, which is slated to premiere later this year, also stars Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh AshfordQuentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Andrew Rannells.

Keep reading for a closer look at Hulu's next big true crime drama:

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Cheers to Chippendales

Take a closer look at Kumail Nanjiani's transformation into Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
The Future's Bright?

Steve (Nanjiani) beams while enjoying a meal with Irene (Annaleigh Ashford).

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Plotting

Steve looks like he's plotting something in this snap from Welcome to Chippendales.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Hello, Nick

Murray Bartlett is Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Welcome to Your Fantasy

Ladies—namely, Juliette Lewis—seem taken with the men at Chippendales.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
H-O-T

...And who can blame them?

Erin Simkin/Hulu
More to the Story

Steve meets with Ray Colon (Robin de Jesús), who was enlisted to help with a murder-for-hire plot, according to Hulu.

