Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales First Look Teases Shirtless Men and Sinister Plots

This true crime transformation will make your jaw drop.

We're referring to Kumail Nanjiani's new look for Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales. In the first look images, released Aug. 4, Nanjiani has big '80s energy, rocking oversized suits and aviator lenses. Yet, underneath all that striking fashion is a far more sinister story. The new true crime drama "tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Nanjiani)," Hulu teased, "an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process."

Nanjiani isn't the only Welcome to Chippendales star to undergo an impressive transformation. Murray Bartlett, who plays Steve's nemesis Nick De Noia, is seen wearing a wig with a middle part and an all-black ensemble that shows off his chest.

Welcome to Chippendales, which is slated to premiere later this year, also stars Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Andrew Rannells.