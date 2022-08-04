See Candace Cameron Bure Laugh Off "Really Funny" JoJo Siwa-Themed Gift

Watch : JoJo Siwa's Mom SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Amid Feud

Sometimes laughter (and a possible coincide) is the best gift.

Candace Cameron Bure couldn't help but giggle as she showed off a package she received in the mail containing a JoJo Siwa-themed diamond art kit. The unexpected gift arrived just a couple weeks after JoJo claimed Candace is the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok video.

"I just found this really funny," Candace began in her Aug. 4 Instagram Stories. "There's a PR company that sent me a gift."

Candace then flipped the camera around to reveal the item paired with a note that read, "Candace- Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift!"

While she wasn't too sure what to think of the arrival, she does plan to use it.

"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know," she said of the Michele Marie PR package. "But, it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we are going to do this."