See Candace Cameron Bure Laugh Off "Really Funny" JoJo Siwa-Themed Gift

Sometimes laughter (and a possible coincide) is the best gift.
Candace Cameron Bure couldn't help but giggle as she showed off a package she received in the mail containing a JoJo Siwa-themed diamond art kit. The unexpected gift arrived just a couple weeks after JoJo claimed Candace is the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok video.
"I just found this really funny," Candace began in her Aug. 4 Instagram Stories. "There's a PR company that sent me a gift."
Candace then flipped the camera around to reveal the item paired with a note that read, "Candace- Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift!"
While she wasn't too sure what to think of the arrival, she does plan to use it.
"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know," she said of the Michele Marie PR package. "But, it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we are going to do this."
After JoJo posted a TikTok labeling Candace as rude, the 46-year-old took to Instagram with a July 26 video of her own. Candace shared that although she didn't originally know where JoJo's feelings were coming from, JoJo later explained that Candace once denied an 11-year-old JoJo a picture at the Fuller House premiere. At the time, according to the Dance Moms alum, Candace than proceeded to take pictures with other people on the red carpet.
The Fuller House actress said she then issued an apology to JoJo for breaking her "11-year-old heart."
And since Candace's video, JoJo has spoken out on the matter as well. JoJo noted in footage obtained by Page Six on July 27, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."