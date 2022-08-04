Sorry, Parents: Baby Shark Is Getting Its Own Movie

Watch : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Plug your ears, there's a Baby Shark movie coming.

The massively popular—and certainly divisive!—YouTube video and subsequent hit preschool series is coming to Paramount+ in the form of animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie!, hitting the streamer in late 2023.

"In Baby Shark's Big Movie, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William," according to Paramount+. "When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

Parents, you've been warned.

In 2015, South Korean-based children's educational brand Pinkfong launched their Baby Shark video on YouTube. It eventually became the first video to hit 10 billion views on the site, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history.