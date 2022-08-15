Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Lutz of congrats to Kellan Lutz, now a dad of "2 under 2"!
The Twilight actor's wife Brittany Lutz gave birth to another baby, a boy named Kasen Lane Lutz.
"We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles," Brittany wrote on Instagram Aug. 15. "Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy."
She added, "Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift!"
The newborn was born a year and a half after the couple welcomed daughter Ashtyn Lilly Lutz.
In 2020, Brittany suffered a pregnancy loss while six months along with the pair's first baby, also a girl. While Kellan's wife documented her latest pregnancy on Instagram, she took a social media break a month before welcoming their son.
"Hi beautiful friends! It feels kind of silly making an 'announcement' but ever since we lost our first daughter 2 years ago, whenever I go dark for any length of time people get really nervous that something bad has happened," Brittany wrote on Instagram. "So here is me giving a heads up that nothing bad is going on but that I am going to take a break from this platform so I won't be here for a while."
The 35-year-old continued, "Will I come back in the middle to introduce our son? Maybe. I truly don't know! The whole point is being present > planning."
Kellan, who rose to fame playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, and his wife announced her latest pregnancy in February. "2 under 2 in 2022," the 37-year-old actor shared on Instagram. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."
Brittany had surprised her husband with the news by sending him an invite to a calendar event titled "Baby No. 2 Due Date," as seen in a video she shared on Instagram.
Later in February, the couple announced they were expecting a son by posting an Instagram video of their family sex reveal, which included a piñata and blue and pink coins. Brittany wrote, "Kellan really had me on a roller coaster with this one."