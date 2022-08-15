Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Watch : Kellan Lutz Wants to Come Back on "The Comeback"

Lutz of congrats to Kellan Lutz, now a dad of "2 under 2"!

The Twilight actor's wife Brittany Lutz gave birth to another baby, a boy named Kasen Lane Lutz.

"We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles," Brittany wrote on Instagram Aug. 15. "Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy."

She added, "Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift!"

The newborn was born a year and a half after the couple welcomed daughter Ashtyn Lilly Lutz.

In 2020, Brittany suffered a pregnancy loss while six months along with the pair's first baby, also a girl. While Kellan's wife documented her latest pregnancy on Instagram, she took a social media break a month before welcoming their son.