Naomi Judd's Family Granted Temporary Order to Prevent Release of Death Scene Photos

Evan Agostini/Getty Images For YouthAIDS

On Aug. 1, the Judd family, including daughter Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief and requested that Naomi's death records be kept private as they depict the singer in a "graphic manner," per court documents obtained by NBC News.

The family said that if photos or videos from the scene of Naomi's death were released, it would cause them "emotional distress, pain and mental anguish," adding, "the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come," NBC News reported.

Naomi died by suicide in April at the age of 76. The singer, who was open about her struggle with mental health, was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame one day before her death.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley and Wynonna said in a social media statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

This isn't the first time the family has taken measures to keep information about Naomi's death private. In a May interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley shared her mother's cause of death to prevent it from becoming public without the family's consent.

The actress noted that it was something the family was "very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it someone else is going to."