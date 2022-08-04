Why You Won't Find Vinyl, Camping and More Shows on HBO Max

If your HBO Max streaming library is looking leaner these days, you're not alone.
In recent weeks, HBO original series like Camping, starring Jennifer Garner, Vinyl, the Martin Scorsese-created series starring Bobby Cannavale and Run, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, have all been quietly pulled from the streamer.
When one Twitter user noticed that At Home with Amy Sedaris was no longer streaming—which he said made his six-year-old daughter "burst into tears—he decided to tweet at HBO to ask what happened.
"Hi there, thanks for reaching out. As we work to bring together HBO Max and discovery+, we're making some changes to our services," HBO Max responded July 17. "Part of that process includes the removal of select content."
The content removal comes on the heels of the upcoming Batgirl movie being totally scrapped ahead of its HBO Max release. The Leslie Grace-starring film had already completed filming and had moved into the post-production phase.
"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson told E! News on Aug. 3. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."
In the past few weeks, at least six Warner Bros. movies have been removed from HBO Max, including Melissa McCarthy's 2020 film Superintelligence, the 2020 remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway and 2022's Moonshot, starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse.
All six movies were released as HBO Max originals.
HBO Max did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.