Gabrielle Union Proves She's Not Afraid Of a Wardrobe Malfunction With Risqué Cut-Out Dress

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Gabrielle Union is breakin' all the (style) rules.

The Bring It On alum showcased her incredibly toned figure in a sizzling kiwi green-colored dress that featured the most extreme cut outs in the décolletage area.

In fact, the floor-length design by Kwame Adusei was so risqué that one sudden movement could've caused a wardrobe malfunction. But from the looks of Gabrielle's fiery and seductive photoshoot—shot by photographer April Johnston—she proved that she wasn't afraid of a potential nip slip.

As for the dress itself, the hot number was held together by a string that wrapped criss-cross along the A-lister's chest and stomach, while the rest of the curve-hugging material draped down.

"Alien Guest Star. Hoping to be bumped up to series regular," Gabrielle captioned her Instagram, adding in a separate post, "BTS from the spaceship."

The Breakin' All the Rules actress played Beyoncé's new song, "I'm That Girl," for her sexy video, cheekily writing, "40-FINE."