Gabrielle Union Proves She's Not Afraid Of a Wardrobe Malfunction With Risqué Cut-Out Dress

Gabrielle Union dsiplayed her toned figure in an extremely cut-out dress that could've caused a nip slip with the slightest movement. See the daring design below.

Gabrielle Union is breakin' all the (style) rules.

The Bring It On alum showcased her incredibly toned figure in a sizzling kiwi green-colored dress that featured the most extreme cut outs in the décolletage area.

In fact, the floor-length design by Kwame Adusei was so risqué that one sudden movement could've caused a wardrobe malfunction. But from the looks of Gabrielle's fiery and seductive photoshoot—shot by photographer April Johnston—she proved that she wasn't afraid of a potential nip slip.

As for the dress itself, the hot number was held together by a string that wrapped criss-cross along the A-lister's chest and stomach, while the rest of the curve-hugging material draped down.

"Alien Guest Star. Hoping to be bumped up to series regular," Gabrielle captioned her Instagram, adding in a separate post, "BTS from the spaceship."

The Breakin' All the Rules actress played Beyoncé's new song, "I'm That Girl," for her sexy video, cheekily writing, "40-FINE."

Thomas Christos Kikis styled Gabrielle, while makeup artist Renny Vasquez and hairstylist Larry Sims added the final touches to her glam.

April Johnston / April Belle Photos

This is just one of Gabrielle's many fabulous fashion moments in recent years.

She previously told E! News about her head-turning Iris van Herpen gown at the 2021 Met Gala, a visually stunning white garment with more than 10,000 spheres made from a special fabric resembling liquid.

"It's all about change," Gabrielle said during a red carpet interview with Live From E! last September. "What's needed in America, what's needed in fashion, and with each step, this dress changes and you see different colors. You see different textures and that's what it should be all about."

"It's all about catching up and hanging out and having fun," she added. "But really trying to appreciate each other and show love to these amazing designers."

April Johnston / April Belle Photos
