Devil in the White City Series Lands Legendary Actor for Starring Role

A best-selling literary classic has found its A-lister.
Keanu Reeves has been cast in the Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City, the 2003 novel written by Erik Larson.
Devil in the White City tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, the legendary architect who was the creative vision behind the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern-day serial killer who was responsible for the notorious Murder Castle, where he killed many of his victims.
Before his execution in 1896, Holmes confessed to 27 murders, though some of his claimed victims were later found to be alive and well. According to a 2020 History feature, some claimed that Holmes killed up to 200 people.
It is unclear which of the two leading characters Reeves will play.
The John Wick star will also executive produce the series—and some other heavy hitters are on board, as well. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will also serve as executive producers on the series.
The involvement of DiCaprio and Scorsese can actually be traced back more than a decade. In 2010, DiCaprio acquired the rights to the book with the intention to star in the project himself. Scorsese was set to direct.
But scheduling conflicts and development difficulties ultimately delayed the project for long enough that it was retooled as a television series, according to IndieWire, who revealed that the streamer has been developing the show since 2019.
The series will be written by Castle Rock co-creator Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children's Todd Field.
It marks Reeves' first real foray into television since the 1989 made-for-TV movie Life Under Water, where he starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.
He also appeared in the web series Swedish Dicks from 2016 to 2018, which was later aired on Pop TV in the United States.
Devil in the White City is expected to hit Hulu sometime in 2023.