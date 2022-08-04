Kylie Jenner Treats “Spoiled Girl” Stormi Webster to Lux Shopping Spree

Stormi baby, your closet looks just like mommy's!
Kylie Jenner gave her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott—the ultimate gift during their trip to London: a private shopping trip at Harrods. The mother-daughter duo made a stop at the famed department store, which went all out for the young fashionista, filling a room to the brim with Christian Dior bags, Nike shoes, Burberry bucket hats, and much much more. "Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in an Aug. 4 Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest?"
She added, "You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!" Although Stormi is seen for just a second in the clip, she appeared to have been excitedly walking around the room making her selections.
Her first pick? A pair of pink Sophia Webster mini Butterfly Flats. Later in the clip, an off-camera Stormi tells Kylie, "Mommy, I'm going to try them on."
As is the case with most of the Kardashian-Jenner kids, it was only time until Stormi took her style into her own hands. Earlier this week, Kylie revealed that her daughter no longer lets her pick out her outfits.
"She doesn't let me dress her anymore," Kylie said on Aug. 1st alongside a 2020 snap of Stormi.
But although she might not take her mom's style advice anymore, Stormi has definitely made it clear she's still a fan of Kylie closet. Take her recent dress-up video using Kylie's shoes as proof.
Set to Saucy Santana's song "Walk," Kylie shared a TikTok of her and Stormi trying on her mom's orange heels, black fur mules, blue pumps and holographic stilettos.
One fan wrote underneath the July 8 video, "HER MATERIAL GIRL ERA."
Sure, the heels might have been a bit big for Stormi, but she's clearly already a pro at picking out a fabulous pair of shoes.