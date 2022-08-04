Take a Tour of One of Tommy Hilfiger's Luxury Palm Beach Homes

Tommy Hilfiger is living it up in style by the sea.
The famed fashion designer and wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger showcased one of two mansions they own in Palm Beach, Florida for Architectural Digest's Open Door video series and the magazine's September 2022 issue. And it sounds like the couple couldn't be happier with their waterfront home.
"I like living on the water. We have a dock, we have jet skis. It's a whole different type of lifestyle, especially coming from New York and the Northeast," said Tommy, 71, who sold their Greenwich, Conn. mansion in January 2021 for $45 million. The pair purchased their Palm Beach home for $21 million just five months later.
Their Mediterranean-style property boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is complete with a lakeside pool and a columned courtyard adorned with pink bougainvillea foliage and palm trees. Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard worked with the Hilfigers to redesign the home to their tastes.
The main inspiration for the home's design, according to Dee, is its location. She shared, "Something fresh and easy. The palette: coral stone ivory. And it's a beautiful Spanish/Mediterranean-style home, so Martyn brought in some Moorish accents, and we've also got splashes of blue and white."
Inside the living room, two Andy Warhol Flowers paintings hang on the wall in a corner next to a vintage bronze-and-plaster chandelier from 1stDibs, a lacquered table and swivel chairs all by Martyn Lawrence Bullard Atelier and custom surfboard that reads, "TRUST THE UNIVERSE."
The two enjoy relaxing in what Dee calls their outdoor family room, her favorite space in the house. "We can sit out here, look at the water, have a cocktail, have friends over and basically dream about being on vacation, because it seems like we're on vacation when we're out here," Tommy said. "At night, the buildings twinkle, the sunset is right here every night at 5:30, 6 o'clock, but it's comfortable and relaxing."
And living by the ocean does bring some surprise spectators. "We see things jumping out of the water all the time," the designer said. "Sometimes we see a fin."