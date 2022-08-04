Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"

The band members of Lady A are looking after their own.
The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety.
"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the band, which also consists of Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "We are a band, but more importantly…we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."
Lady A acknowledged that postponing the tour was a "hard" decision but the right one for the group. "It's early on this road," the statement continued, "but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together."
The "Need You Now" artists thanked fans for their patience and expressed excitement for the upcoming tour, noting, "We're looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!"
Kelley opened up about his sobriety journey when breaking down the tracks to Lady A's 2019 album Ocean. The singer, 40, shared what the song "Be Patient With My Love" means to him, calling it "the most vulnerable" he's even been while writing a song.
"It is my story over the past few years, just really kind of struggling with finding my direction and what I want out of this life," he noted to Apple Music. "We'd been a band for 12, 13 years, and I've been married now for 10 years. You kind of get to this point where you're like, 'All right, where is this going? Is it going to be the same?' I just needed a reset, and around this time I really was struggling with my spirituality. I was struggling with my drinking, all of it, and just chasing after something."