Selling Sunset's 2 New Agents Are Familiar Faces

The Oppenheim Group is going to need a bigger office.
Netflix announced Aug. 4 that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the cast of Selling Sunset for seasons six and seven.
If those names sound familiar, it's for good reason. Bre is a model and recently welcomed a son, named Legend, with Nick Cannon. She's described by Netflix as a "key player in the entertainment industry," adding, "Her sharp understanding of Los Angeles's various components—from business to branding, Hollywood to homes—has allowed her to soar to stardom."
It seems Bre is set to bring in a new roster of A-list homebuyers, with Netflix teasing that she's "developed a steady and devoted stream of clients who exclusively work with her."
And the new mom plans on giving viewers a glimpse of her life at home, though she wants to maintain some privacy for the sake of her son. "He's still obviously so little," she told People, "so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while."
As for Nicole, she's previously appeared on Selling Sunset, having officiated Mary Fitzgerald's wedding to Romain Bonnet in the season two finale. "She is no stranger to the cast or real estate," Netflix says, "as she has been the longest standing and top producing realtor at the brokerage with $100 million in sales."
The streamer adds, "Nicole's vivacious personality, steadfast dedication to her business and drive for success makes her a force to be reckoned with and a dynamic addition to the cast."
Nicole was supposed to be on the season one cast, but backed out. "Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming," she told People. "I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business—which I'm very protective of—to the entire world."
After seeing her co-workers balance fame with real estate, she decided to take a chance—but not before asking Mary for advice. "I've talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions," Nicole said. "She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.'"
See Nicole and Bre in action when Selling Sunset returns at a later date, and catch up on previous seasons on Netflix.