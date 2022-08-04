Sydney Sweeney Brings Back the Controversial Side Part With New Hair Change

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney's new hairstyle just sparked a wave of euphoria.

The actress kissed her signature middle part goodbye and swapped it out for the controversial side part. You know, the Millennial favorite hairstyle that Gen Z tried cancelling last year after passionately expressing their disdain for the look.

The 24-year-old—who happens to fall under the Gen Z umbrella—took her makeover to the next level by chopping off her breast-length waves for a fresh lob.

Hairstylist Glen Coco, the mastermind behind her new 'do, styled her hair with soft curls that had volume and bounce.

"Okay, HOT," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Sydney flipping her hair from side to side.

To showcase her fun transformation, the Euphoria star shared a glam photo of herself on Instagram, posing in a white robe that hung off shoulder as she seductively looked away from the camera to further emphasize the deep side part.