Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Royals

Watch : Meghan Markle's SHOW-STOPPING Style: See Pics

Now this is cause for a very royal celebration.

In honor of Meghan Markle's 41st birthday on Aug. 4, multiple members of the royal family took to social media to share sweet tributes to the Duchess of Sussex on her special day.

That includes her brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who tweeted, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Alongside their message, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge included a photo of Meghan taken during the Archewell founder's June visit to the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 14 months, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

In the snapshot, Meghan can be seen smiling while dressed in an ivory Dior coat and matching brimmed hat while attending the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the four-day festivities in honor of the Queen's 70-year reign.