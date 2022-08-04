Hulu's Tell Me Lies Trailer Is a Tense Look at Toxic Relationships

Ready for your next TV obsession?
Hulu released the trailer to the upcoming series Tell Me Lies Aug. 4, giving viewers a look at what to expect of the adaptation—and let's just say you're going to want to watch this one in the privacy of your home.
The preview introduces self-described "ice queen" Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) who begins a hot and heavy college romance with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), in the wake of a mysterious tragedy.
At first, all is going well, however cracks begin to show as Lucy learns Stephen is in a relationship. "It's complicated," Stephen tells Lucy when she confronts him. But that is not reassuring, as she replies, "I don't know what to believe."
And this drama barely scratches the surface as the trailer promises a whole lot more twists to come, with a series of quick, very tense shots
Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has described the show, which is based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name, as an exploration of toxic relationships. "When Lucy meets Stephen she sees all the red flags, but she ignores them," Meaghan told Cosmopolitan Aug. 4, "and it sets her down a path that completely derails her."
"I think if we're honest, most of us have had a relationship that damages us, yet for whatever reason we can't walk away from it," she continued. "When you're in a dynamic that's mentally or emotionally abusive, you begin to accept treatment that you never thought you would accept. To me it's such a universally relatable subject, but we don't talk openly about it because it feels shameful."
Meaghan hopes that this series ignites a larger conversation about toxic relationships, and why people are so quick to judge those involved in them. As she said, "Most of us have had a Stephen in our lives at some point."
See how Lucy navigates her relationship with Stephen when Tell Me Lies premieres Sept. 7 on Hulu.