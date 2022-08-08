Exclusive

Say Bonjour to the Cast of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

Get an exclusive first look at the six women headed across the Atlantic for some international adventures on Bravo's new reality series Real Girlfriends in Paris.

Watch: Taylor Armstrong Makes Bravo HISTORY By Joining RHOC

This casting announcement has us saying "ooh la la."

Bravo is headed to France for its new reality series Real Girlfriends in Paris, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the show's leading ladies.

The series will follow a group of six twenty-something American gals—including a small-town girl from Texas, a Cornell University grad, a California native, a historical tour guide, a fashionista and a luxury design manager—whose love for the City of Lights drew them to move across the Atlantic.

During their international adventures, the ladies will learn to find themselves while forming life-long friendships, exploring new romances, pursuing different careers and enjoying the spontaneity that comes with living in one of the most famous cities in the world.

The series was among several new Bravo reality shows announced by the network in May, including the spin-off shows Southern Charm: Leva Land and Below Deck Adventure, as well as the social experiment Love Without Borders, the musical reunion series XSCAPE/SWV and the ballroom dancing docu-series Life Is a Ballroom.

Before Bravo's newest stars hit the small screen, get to know Real Girlfriends in Paris' Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito below and check out their très chic cast photos.

Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Anya Firestone

Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master's degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.

Bravo
Emily Gorelik

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and while still perfecting her French, she prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys and, of course, shop. Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom's interior design brand to Paris. When presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship, however, she is faced with the decision of following her parents' path or creating her own.

Bravo
Kacey Margo

Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom. The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A. and New York for a few years, but she has recently returned to the City of Lights and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.

Bravo
Margaux Lignel

Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris and just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms and figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.

Bravo
Adja Toure

Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first.

Bravo
Victoria Zito

Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

