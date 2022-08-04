RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Hilariously Weighs in on Denise Richards' OnlyFans

Watch : Why Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami Did

Lisa Rinna would never hate on a fellow hustler.

During an Aug. 3 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hilariously weighed in on her former Bravo co-star Denise Richards recently joining OnlyFans.

"I think it's fabulous," Lisa—who's famously said she never turns down a business opportunity—told host Andy Cohen. "Make money, baby! Make the cash. She's gonna make more money than she did on the show!"

Andy laughed and agreed, "I bet she will," adding, "I knew you were going to say that."

Last month, Denise defended the platform after she and her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen joined it earlier this summer, prompting some criticism from Sami's dad Charlie Sheen.

"I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn't educated on what OnlyFans was and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," the actress said in July. "You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content."