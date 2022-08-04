Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Thanks Fans for Support After Film's Cancelation

Watch : Batgirl Directors "Shocked" After Warner Bros. Shelves Movie

Leslie Grace is reacting to the news of Batgirl's shelving with humility and gratitude.

The actress, who was set to star as Barbara Gordon in the DC film for HBO Max, spoke out about the disappointing news Aug. 3. "Querida familia!" Grace wrote on Instagram. "On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!"

She continued, "To every Batgirl fan—THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' #Batgirl for life!"

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah wrote in their own joint statement that they were "shocked" to learn the film, which had wrapped filming earlier this year, wouldn't see the light of day.