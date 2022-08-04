RuPaul Drag Race Alum Shea Coulée Joins Marvel’s Ironheart Cast

Watch : "Drag Race" Finale: Symone Picks Best & Worst Moments

Shea Coulée just sashayed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is set to play a mysterious role in the upcoming Ironheart series, which stars Dominique Thorne as hero Riri Williams. The show is expected to premiere next fall on Disney+.

Shea celebrated the announcement on social media, sharing that acting is a longtime dream. "I'm trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project," she wrote on Instagram. "Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine."

She continued, "Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. Ironheart is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I'm so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry."