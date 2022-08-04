My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart Details Her Dating Life and "Hinge Hoe Phase" Amid Divorce

Watch : Netflix's My Unorthodox Life: Does Julia Haart Have Any Regrets?

Batsheva Haart is single and ready to mingle!

More than seven months after ending her nine-year marriage to Ben Weinstein, the My Unorthodox Life star has jumped back into the dating scene. Admittedly a little behind on all the new apps given how she was only 19 when she tied the knot with the New York-based realtor, Batsheva is now documenting all the ups and downs of her singleton journey for all to see.

In a TikTok video shared in June, the 29-year-old candidly admitted that the "first stage I experienced was my Hinge hoe phase."

"There's really no other way to describe it," she quipped, explaining how she's been "talking to a million people" on the dating app, which was founded in 2012. "When you're talking to a bunch of people, you can easily weed out the ones you don't want to see."

For Batsheva, it's "important" to keep the conversation with perspective suitors, she noted in a separate video. "On Hinge, instead of liking a photo or a prompt, you should be responding to prompts," she explained. "Liking someone's profile is not enough. So when I see a guy I think is cute, I will respond to something."