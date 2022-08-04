A$AP Rocky Proves Brad Pitt Isn't the Only Man in Hollywood Who Can Rock a Skirt

Watch : Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Skirts are officially the must-have menswear item of the season.

Just weeks after Brad Pitt practically broke the Internet by wearing a kilt to a red carpet event, A$AP Rocky has taken on the unexpected trend and made it his own.

The fashion-forward rapper was spotted out shopping in New York City on Aug. 2 wearing a black leather knee-length skirt teamed with a black Givenchy hoodie. He completed the dark, edgy look with a matching pair of clogs.

This isn't the first time A$AP Rocky—who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rihanna back in May—has rocked a skirt. On the June 2021 cover of GQ magazine, the 33-year-old modeled a plaid Vivienne Westwood kilt, with the magazine dubbing him the "prettiest man alive."

In the GQ profile, he explained his gender-bending style-sense, saying he doesn't pay attention to what is considered the norm for men's clothes or accessories.