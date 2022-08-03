Chase Hudson Admits He’s a "Drama Starter" After Fans Speculate New Song Is Aimed at Charli D’Amelio

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Put a finger down if your invested in this musically-driven drama.

Chase Hudson, a.k.a. Huddy, gave a not-so-subtle response on TikTok after fans theorized that his latest song, "All the Things I Hate About You," takes a dig at his ex-girlfriend Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend Landon Barker (who is a former friend to Chase.)

Here's a quick catch up: Chase and Charli used to date but ultimately called it quits in April 2020. Charli is now dating Landon and one month after the pair's relationship went public, Chase shared a clip of his song to TikTok—which has some eyebrow-raising lyrics such as "you're a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper and drama starter." Fans have speculated the track is aimed at Charli.

And now, TikToker Bryce Hall has added fuel to that fire.

Bryce made a TikTok using Chase's song with the prompt to "put your finger down to what applies to you." In the video, Bryce puts a finger down for being a "showstopper," "homie hopper" and "drama starter." He captioned his post, "hey same @charlidamelio."