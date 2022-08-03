Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

Chase Hudson Admits He’s a "Drama Starter" After Fans Speculate New Song Is Aimed at Charli D’Amelio

Chase Hudson took to TikTok to share that he's a "bad liar" and "drama starter" using lyrics from his new song "All the Things I Hate About You”—which fans think is about Charli D'Amelio.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 03, 2022 10:24 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Put a finger down if your invested in this musically-driven drama.

Chase Hudson, a.k.a. Huddy, gave a not-so-subtle response on TikTok after fans theorized that his latest song, "All the Things I Hate About You," takes a dig at his ex-girlfriend Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend Landon Barker (who is a former friend to Chase.)

Here's a quick catch up: Chase and Charli used to date but ultimately called it quits in April 2020. Charli is now dating Landon and one month after the pair's relationship went public, Chase shared a clip of his song to TikTok—which has some eyebrow-raising lyrics such as "you're a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper and drama starter." Fans have speculated the track is aimed at Charli.

And now, TikToker Bryce Hall has added fuel to that fire.

Bryce made a TikTok using Chase's song with the prompt to "put your finger down to what applies to you." In the video, Bryce puts a finger down for being a "showstopper," "homie hopper" and "drama starter." He captioned his post, "hey same @charlidamelio."

photos
Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg Get Matching Tattoos

Chase then made his own TikTok dueting Bryce's post. And no, Chase didn't admit whether his track was about Charli, but he did admit some things about himself. In his rendition of the trend, Chase put a finger down for being a "showstopper," "bad liar" and "drama starter."

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

2

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

3

Why Jane Fonda Says She’s “Not Proud” of Getting a Facelift

Back in June, a source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon are in the "early stages of dating." And since then, the pair have given glimpses into their romance on social media.
 

Instagram

But while Charli and Landon have been adding to their feeds, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chase has deleted some content as there is no trace of Landon on his pages.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

2

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

3

Why Jane Fonda Says She’s “Not Proud” of Getting a Facelift

4

Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home

5

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud