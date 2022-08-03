U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Dead at 58 After Car Crash

Williams/CQ Roll Call

Following the announcement of her passing, members of Congress all came together to share their condolences on social media.

"My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie," Indiana representative Jim Banks wrote in a statement. "Jackie was a true public servant—selfless, humble, and compassionate…Everything Jackie did was to serve others. Before Congress, she served in the Indiana Statehouse and she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania where they provided impoverished children food and medical care."

He continued, "From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace. She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly."

Added Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, "Heartbroken to hear the terrible news about Jackie Walorski, Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson. There was no more dedicated or effective member of Congress than Jackie. I was proud to be her friend."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also shared he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of Walorski's death.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash," he wrote. "Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents."

And Tennessee representative Chuck Fleischmann remembered Walorski as more than just his co-worker. "Our offices neighbor each other in DC," he shared, "and I was honored to call her my friend."