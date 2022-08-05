Why Ingrid Andress' Invitation to Keith Urban's Tour Came Right on Time

Watch : Ingrid Andress Picks Her Dream Collabs at 2021 GRAMMYs

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Ingrid Andress remembers the call like it was yesterday.

While working on her upcoming album Good Person, the 30-year-old received an offer to travel across the country and perform at Keith Urban's The Speed of Now tour. After nearly passing out from excitement, Ingrid knew she couldn't say no.

"I was like, ‘This is perfect because I get to try out these new songs for fans who I think really would appreciate my kind of music,'" Ingrid exclusively told E! News. "It was just a great combination of feeling like I'm in the right place at the right time and also just very excited to learn from such as legend."