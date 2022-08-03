Peacock's No Bad Days Trailer Turns Tragedy Into Comedy

Watch : Nikki Glaser Talks FBoy Island, New HBO Special & Shocking Update

If there's one thing comedians are great at, it's finding the light in a dark situation.

Alyssa Limperis is exploring the death of her father through a lighthearted lens in her brand-new comedy special No Bad Days, which premieres August 12 on Peacock.

"My dad was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, and then a year later, he passed away," she says in the special's first look trailer. "And then, a day later, I went to a café, and they were all out of oat milk. So, it's like, 'Pile it on.'"

From giving a lesson on the stages of grief and asking audience members if they can feel her dad's presence to playing a game of "Who Wants to Be My Dad?," Limperis will take viewers on a journey of pain and loss while highlighting the beauty in everyday life.

"This special is deeply personal to me," the star wrote in a press release statement. "I wrote this piece in the throes of grief after losing my dad to brain cancer in 2015."