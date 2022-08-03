Peacock's No Bad Days Trailer Turns Tragedy Into Comedy

If there's one thing comedians are great at, it's finding the light in a dark situation.
Alyssa Limperis is exploring the death of her father through a lighthearted lens in her brand-new comedy special No Bad Days, which premieres August 12 on Peacock.
"My dad was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, and then a year later, he passed away," she says in the special's first look trailer. "And then, a day later, I went to a café, and they were all out of oat milk. So, it's like, 'Pile it on.'"
From giving a lesson on the stages of grief and asking audience members if they can feel her dad's presence to playing a game of "Who Wants to Be My Dad?," Limperis will take viewers on a journey of pain and loss while highlighting the beauty in everyday life.
"This special is deeply personal to me," the star wrote in a press release statement. "I wrote this piece in the throes of grief after losing my dad to brain cancer in 2015."
She continued, "This project was a cathartic way to help me process the changes in my life and start my journey on the road to healing, through laughter."
The Los Angeles-based comedian also serves as an executive producer on the special with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and Jennie Church-Cooper.
"His death changed me," she says at the end of the trailer. "Every day that we get is a day to live."
Check out the full trailer above.
Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days premieres August 12 on Peacock.
