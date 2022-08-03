Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend Nearly 2 Years After Son Jack's Death

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen's family is getting bigger once again.

The Cravings cookbook author is expecting another child with husband John Legend, she announced on Aug. 3. Sharing photos of her budding baby bump, Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she continued. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

She added, "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"