Ncuti Gatwa's Fate on Sex Education Season 4 Revealed

Ncuti Gatwa Will Be Next Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa, who has played Asa Butterfield's on-screen BFF Eric Effiong for the past three seasons of Sex Education, is returning for season four, despite his upcoming leading role on Doctor Who. According to Variety, Gatwa's schedules have worked out so that he can both reprise his role in the Netflix series and become the first Black performer to step into the Time Lord's shoes.

Gatwa's Doctor Who casting wasn't the only reason that fans were worried about the actor's future on Sex Education. Namely, several cast members from the hit series have announced that they will not return for season four. In fact, Rakhee Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, just confirmed to the Daily Star Sunday that she is "not part of the new series."

"I can't really talk about why," she shared. "I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education."