Kristin Cavallari Says She Hid "Toxic" Side of Her Jay Cutler Relationship From Friends

Why Kristin Cavallari Calls Relationship With Ex Jay Cutler "Toxic"

Kristin Cavallari is going back to the beginning.

More than two years after calling it quits with ex-husband Jay Cutler, the Laguna Beach alum reflected on how there had been "red flags" in their relationship along the way. While she has nothing but well wishes for the former Chicago Bears quarterback—with whom she shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6—she admitted that ending their marriage was for the best.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say," Kristin shared on the Aug. 3 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It was toxic. Period, end of story, that's all I kind of need to say."

The Uncommon James founder went on to note that her inner circle saw signs of toxicity in the relationship "the whole time," though she did try to shield it from them.

"I kind of hid it from some of my friends," she confessed. "My mom knew every step of the way."