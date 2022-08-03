Gisele Bündchen Calls Tom Brady the Most "Focused, Disciplined and Fashionable" in Birthday Message

Watch : Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football

Tom Brady just scored a sweet birthday shoutout.

Gisele Bündchen showed her husband some love for his 45th birthday with an Instagram post that highlighted some of the NFL star's best qualities off the football field.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" Gisele wrote on Aug. 3, pairing the message with a photo of Tom and their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. (The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also shares son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The supermodel added, "@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!"

The heartwarming post comes just a few weeks after Tom penned a heartfelt message for Gisele in honor of her 42nd birthday.