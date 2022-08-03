Why Jane Fonda Says She’s “Not Proud” of Getting a Facelift

Watch : Jane Fonda Never Expected to See Her Mugshot on Billboards

Jane Fonda is reflecting on her beauty regrets.

The veteran actress recently opened up about her past plastic surgery procedure, admitting she "is not proud" of having a facelift.

"I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted," she told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 3. "I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

She continued, "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

When it comes to her current beauty routine, Fonda, 84, also revealed that she doesn't "do a lot of facials" or rely pricey products.

"I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh," she shared. "Laughter is a good thing too."