Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences.
Ronnie Dunn wasn't sure what to expect when Brooks & Dunn decided to hit the road again.
After avoiding a tour bus, hectic travel schedule and massive arenas for more than 10 years, the country music duo—also made up of Kix Brooks—did not know if fans would be dusting off their cowboy boots to see them again.
"We jumped right in and, sure enough, the crowds were there in spades," Ronnie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's been going better than it ever has much to our surprise."
According to the 69-year-old, there's a "renewed excitement" after taking nearly a decade off. Now, everything is fresh and fun again."
"It's a different dynamic with our head game too," he explained. "We're not out there thinking each show is gonna make or break us. Our bills are paid now. We are free to play music now however we want to."
Ronnie is also relishing in sharing new music with both new and old fans. On July 29, the Grammy winner released a solo album titled 100 Proof Neon. As listeners are transported back in time to enjoy the sounds of ‘90s country, they also hear new collaborations with rising country artists like Parker McCollum and The Voice alum Jake Worthington.
"To see someone that young and that talented honoring hardcore country is really fun," Ronnie said of Jake. "He's great and funny. Parker's the same way. When he opens his mouth to sing, you just hear Texas all over the place."
As Brooks & Dunn prepare to wrap up the season with their final summer shows, E! News is getting an exclusive look at their Cheyenne Frontier Days performance in Wyoming. Keep scrolling for more backstage access.
