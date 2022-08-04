Welcome to E! Insider

Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Brooks & Dunn member Ronnie Dunn explained why the music duo’s return to the stage is better than they ever imagined.

Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Ronnie Dunn wasn't sure what to expect when Brooks & Dunn decided to hit the road again.

After avoiding a tour bus, hectic travel schedule and massive arenas for more than 10 years, the country music duo—also made up of Kix Brooks—did not know if fans would be dusting off their cowboy boots to see them again.

"We jumped right in and, sure enough, the crowds were there in spades," Ronnie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's been going better than it ever has much to our surprise."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

According to the 69-year-old, there's a "renewed excitement" after taking nearly a decade off. Now, everything is fresh and fun again."

Braden Carney

"It's a different dynamic with our head game too," he explained. "We're not out there thinking each show is gonna make or break us. Our bills are paid now. We are free to play music now however we want to." 

Ronnie is also relishing in sharing new music with both new and old fans. On July 29, the Grammy winner released a solo album titled 100 Proof Neon. As listeners are transported back in time to enjoy the sounds of ‘90s country, they also hear new collaborations with rising country artists like Parker McCollum and The Voice alum Jake Worthington.

"To see someone that young and that talented honoring hardcore country is really fun," Ronnie said of Jake. "He's great and funny. Parker's the same way. When he opens his mouth to sing, you just hear Texas all over the place."

As Brooks & Dunn prepare to wrap up the season with their final summer shows, E! News is getting an exclusive look at their Cheyenne Frontier Days performance in Wyoming. Keep scrolling for more backstage access.

Braden Carney
Back at the Rodeo

Before wrapping up their Reboot 2022 tour, Brooks & Dunn performed their biggest hits at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on July 30. 

Braden Carney
Back Again

What brings country music fans back to Brooks & Dunn shows? Ronnie Dunn has a theory. "We try to put on a show," he said. "We tell them a lot of times when we walk on stage, ‘What you're going to see up here is going to be influenced by you as much as anything.' That lights the fuse and away you go." 

Braden Carney
Surprise

When seeing Brooks & Dunn live, you never know who could make a guest appearance. "Doing stuff with Luke Combs is fun right now because he's such a strong singer," Ronnie said before praising Miranda Lambert's recent collaboration at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena June 18. "The Miranda thing was just spontaneous. She had no idea she was going to get called out up but I knew she could handle it." 

Braden Carney
Timeless Hits

No matter how many years go by, Ronnie believes his songs stand the test of time. "There are three rhythm patterns that are pretty much etched in stone in country music including steppers, shuffles and waltzes," he said. "If you can keep the songs within those parameters, people will get out and dance." 

Braden Carney
Nightly Highlight

According to Ronnie, there is one part in the show that he treasures every evening. "We do these schticks where I'll just stop singing in the middle of ‘Red Dirt Road' or ‘Neon Moon' and just let the crowd sing," he said. "On stage, you can hear the crowd over the band and that's pretty amazing." 

Braden Carney
Gratitude Over Any Attitude

For concertgoers attending a Brooks & Dunn show this summer, Ronnie had a special message of appreciation. "In this economy, that people spend that kind of money to get tickets and show up and buy merchandise, it's a huge deal," he said. "Just showing up and having a good time and coming back is great." 

Still looking for inside scoop on your favorite artists' tours? Here's how LeAnn Rimes is celebrating 25 years of music on the story...so far tour. Plus, Jewel shares how she follows her heart and intuition for a unique concert experience

