Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring

Watch : Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years

Ronnie Dunn wasn't sure what to expect when Brooks & Dunn decided to hit the road again.

After avoiding a tour bus, hectic travel schedule and massive arenas for more than 10 years, the country music duo—also made up of Kix Brooks—did not know if fans would be dusting off their cowboy boots to see them again.

"We jumped right in and, sure enough, the crowds were there in spades," Ronnie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's been going better than it ever has much to our surprise."