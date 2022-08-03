Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sexy Denim Bikini Photo

Watch : Khloe Kardashian "Likes" Post Defending Tristan Thompson | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Khloe Kardashian's latest selfie proves she has some naturally good jeans.

The Kardashians star showed off her toned physique with a sexy snapshot of herself on Instagram. In the Aug. 2 post, Khloe modeled a new denim bikini from her clothing line Good American.

Khloe made sure all eyes were focused on her swimwear, as she posed with a slicked-back bun parted in the middle and rocked very minimal makeup.

The reality TV star's friends and followers commented on her fiery selfie.

"Sickening...I want you and the suit Ma," Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq replied, to which WAGs alum Olivia Pierson wrote, "PERFECTION [heart-eyes emoji]."

Scott Disick also chimed in, adding, "Damn Gina."

In recent weeks, Khloe has been in a swimwear state of mind considering she's shared many candid shots of her bikinis and one-pieces on the 'gram. Her bathing suit post on July 21 caught fans' attention for her empowering reminder.