Why Tyler Perry Plans to Keep 7-Year-Old Son Aman Out of the Public Eye

Watch : Tyler Perry Reveals What It Means to Be the People's Champ

Tyler Perry does not want his family to live with the burden of his fame.

The filmmaker, 52, has a pretty simple explanation as to why he is planning to keep his son Aman, 7, who he shares with ex-partner Gelila Bekele, out of the spotlight.

"I want him to have as normal a life as he can," Tyler told AARP Aug. 2. "I want him to know what it's like to have his own name and his own life and not have the pressure of trying to live up to whatever or whoever your father was."

While Tyler has often kept his details about his relationships and family life mum, he got candid about waiting to speak to Aman about race until he gets older.

"I want to hold out as long as I can," he noted. "I don't want to tell him that there are people who will judge him because of the color of his skin, because right now he's in a school with every race, and all these kids are in their purest form. When he describes his friends, he never defines them by race."