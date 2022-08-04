How Stas Karanikolaou Shakes Off "Mean" Social Media Comments

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals 60-Pound Weight Gain During 2nd Pregnancy

Stas Karanikolaou has a message for the online critics.

The 25-year-old, who partnered with Booby Tape to launch the new Illuminating Bronzer, is no stranger to the limelight. After all, she boasts 11 million Instagram followers and happens to be best friends with Kylie Jenner.

But all that glitters is not gold.

In an interview with E! News, Stas opened up about the toxicity of social media and how she's learned to brush off the negativity.

"I used to read every comment and see what everyone said about me, and just sit there and dwell in it," she shared. "And these people don't know me. So, if someone has to sit there and make mean comments based off seeing a photo of me, then they have some inner work that they need to do within themselves."

Stas continued, "I try not to listen to it. I know who I am as a person, and I just focus on that."